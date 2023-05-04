Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - May 4

Cape Town - As you kick start your day, Nokuthula Khwela brings you the country’s biggest stories.
In our top stories:
AmaZulu fought back from two goals down to shock Mamelodi Sundowns with a hard-fought 2-2 draw in their DStv Premiership match at the Princess Magogo Stadium.
Usuthu moved to within a single point outside the top 8 while Sundowns collected their fourth draw since being crowned champions.
The visitors were rewarded for their fast start in this encounter as Bongani Zungu found the opening goal halfway through the first half.
Zungu scored his first goal since his return to domestic shores as he was played through on goal by Gaston Sirino, the midfielder showed great composure to round the goalkeeper and slot the ball past backtracking defenders.
The late former deputy minister of Mineral Resources and Energy Bavelile Hlongwa's mother, Bukani Hlongwa, received her daughter's Doctor of Administration degree during a University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) graduation ceremony on Wednesday.
The university honoured Hlongwa by awarding her a Doctor of Administration posthumously. UKZN corporate relations executive director Normah Zondo said the significant gesture by the university was in recognition of Hlongwa’s outstanding contribution to the betterment of South African youth and women.
