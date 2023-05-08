Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - May 8

Cape Town - As you kick start your day, Nokuthula Khwela brings you the country’s biggest stories.
In our top stories:
Stage 6 load shedding is being implemented until further notice and is expected to persist throughout the week.
According to a statement released by the power utility on Sunday, Stage 6 load shedding will be implemented due to the failure of additional generating units and the delay of several units. The power utility reported that since Saturday morning, a generating unit each at Duvha, Lethabo and Medupi power stations had returned to service.
AKA may be gone, but the Megacy, as his fans are affectionately called, threw all their support behind the late rapper, winning him multiple awards at the Metro FM Music Awards 2023.
For many of his fans, these accolades became a chilling reality: they will not witness Kiernan “AKA” Forbes walking onto the giant stage to perform or thank them for their support again. When the Forbes family walked to the stage to accept the award, it was not only a tear-jerking moment for his family, but for his fans as well.
IOL