Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - May 8

Stage 6 load shedding is being implemented until further notice and is expected to persist throughout the week.

According to a statement released by the power utility on Sunday, Stage 6 load shedding will be implemented due to the failure of additional generating units and the delay of several units. The power utility reported that since Saturday morning, a generating unit each at Duvha, Lethabo and Medupi power stations had returned to service.

