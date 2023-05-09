Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - May 9

Cape Town - As you kick start your day, Nokuthula Khwela brings you the country’s biggest stories.
In our top stories:
After the chief executive officer Advocate Tebogo Motlanthe resigned with immediate effect, the South African Football Association (SAFA) moved with great haste and appointed Lydia Monyepao to fill the vacancy.
Monyepao is well-known in national football circles after her appointment in 2021 as Safa's Chief Operations Officer. Monyepao is a former Banyana Banyana player and team manager.
Safa president Danny Jordaan made the historic announcement at a media briefing at Safa House on Monday.
She becomes the first female to take up the role of CEO at Safa on a permanent basis.
If there is a will, there is a way. Theshaya Naidoo, a 22-year-old from Pietermaritzburg, is a testament to this old proverb.
She had to navigate her perfectionistic family, bullying, colourism, and a 16% mathematics mark in Matric on her way to attaining two degrees cum laude. Naidoo also moonlights as a content creator on social media, with over 75 000 followers across her platforms. She focuses on education, productivity, and finance content.
