Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - May 9

Cape Town - As you kick start your day, Nokuthula Khwela brings you the country’s biggest stories.

After the chief executive officer Advocate Tebogo Motlanthe resigned with immediate effect, the South African Football Association (SAFA) moved with great haste and appointed Lydia Monyepao to fill the vacancy.

Monyepao is well-known in national football circles after her appointment in 2021 as Safa's Chief Operations Officer. Monyepao is a former Banyana Banyana player and team manager.

Safa president Danny Jordaan made the historic announcement at a media briefing at Safa House on Monday.