Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - November 1

As you kick start your day, Nokuthula Khwela brings you the country's biggest stories. In our top stories:

The DA will not proceed with its court application to interdict the council meeting scheduled for Thursday where a motion of no confidence was going to be tabled against Joburg Mayor Mpho Phalatse. Phalatse said Joburg council speaker Colleen Makhubele had withdrawn the notice on the basis that the motion is inadmissible. The programming committee will convene another meeting to reconsider the ANC’s proposal of a motion of no confidence. Read here for more.

The uMngeni Local Municipality mayor Chris Pappas has indicated that the money the municipality saved while paying back a loan would be used for service delivery and social-economic development. Recently, a happy DA in KwaZulu-Natal has announced that the uMngeni Local Municipality, the first DA-run municipality, was able to pay off a R10.4 million loan, making it debt-free. Pappas said the R10.4m was part of a R30m loan taken to pay for operational costs, mostly salaries and Eskom. For more on this, read here.

Romelu Lukaku has suffered a new hamstring injury less than a week after making his return to action for Inter Milan, the Serie A club said on Monday. In a statement, Inter said Belgium striker Lukaku had picked up a "strain in the hamstring of his left thigh", the same muscle which kept him out of action for two months. Read here for more. Northern regional manager for Sanral Progress Hlahla said although the country’s roads saw a break as a result of the lockdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the reopening of the economy had shown a worrying trend of increased road deaths.

