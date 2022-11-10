Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - November 10

Cape Town - As you kick start your day, Nokuthula Khwela brings you the country’s biggest stories.

The Black Sash said it is engaging the SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) and Postbank on ongoing challenges which recently saw millions of social grant beneficiaries unable to access their monies.

Black Sash national director Rachel Bukasa said: “We are well aware of the problems that are being experienced on the ground and we are disappointed to see this happening”.

Last week, Sassa issued a warning to social grants recipients using its gold cards to collect their monies at retailers and ATMs as over-the-counter withdrawals at Post Office outlets were affected by system glitches.