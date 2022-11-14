Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - November 14

Cape Town - As you kick start your day, Nokuthula Khwela brings you the country’s biggest stories.

Lawyers representing the ANC at a national level approached the South Gauteng High Court last month to apply for a ruling to be rescinded. They want the court to nullify an order that declared a KZN provincial conference irregular and invalid.

The matter will be heard on December 1.

While the ANC’s KZN leadership had attempted to downplay the court order, saying it was “a dispute involving a single ANC branch”, the order, if left unchallenged, has far-reaching consequences for the ruling party in the province.