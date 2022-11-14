Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - November 14

Cape Town - As you kick start your day, Nokuthula Khwela brings you the country’s biggest stories.
Lawyers representing the ANC at a national level approached the South Gauteng High Court last month to apply for a ruling to be rescinded. They want the court to nullify an order that declared a KZN provincial conference irregular and invalid.
The matter will be heard on December 1.
While the ANC’s KZN leadership had attempted to downplay the court order, saying it was “a dispute involving a single ANC branch”, the order, if left unchallenged, has far-reaching consequences for the ruling party in the province.
Police arrested a suspect and recovered money stolen from a Post Office earlier this month in Lamontville, south of Durban. Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Nqobile Gwala said that the money was recovered during a joint operation.
The operation was conducted at 1am on November 8, 2022, by Lamontville detectives, the Tongaat task team, and the SAPS’s crime intelligence unit and “led to the arrest of a 22-year-old suspect wanted for defeating the ends of justice, possession of stolen money and unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition”.
The stolen money was reportedly hidden in the bushes on November 3. At the time, three armed men entered a Post Office in Lamontville, stole two bags containing cash, and fled the scene.
IOL