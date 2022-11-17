Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - November 17

Cape Town - As you kick start your day, Nokuthula Khwela brings you the country’s biggest stories.
In our top stories:
Lionel Messi was among the scorers as Argentina wrapped up their World Cup preparations with a 5-0 friendly victory over the United Arab Emirates on Wednesday.
Messi lashed home his 91st international goal in the first half at the Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi to help Argentina extend their unbeaten streak to 36 games.
The South American giants can equal Italy's world record unbeaten run of 37 games if they avoid defeat against Saudi Arabia in their World Cup opener in Doha on Tuesday.
Someone from Durban in KwaZulu-Natal has won over R74 million in the Powerball Plus jackpot from Tuesday night’s draw. According to National Lottery Ithuba, the winning ticket was purchased in Durban and the ‘lucky player’ won R74 155 218.50.
Ithuba has urged players to check their tickets and proceed to their nearest National Lottery regional office to process their winnings.
