Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - November 18

IOL NEWS · Daily IOL News Bulletin presented by Nokuthula Khwela Cape Town - As you kick start your day, Nokuthula Khwela brings you the country’s biggest stories. In our top stories:

Story continues below Advertisement

Power utility Eskom announced it had implemented Stage 4 load shedding just before 6am on Friday until further notice. According to Eskom’s spokesperson, Sikonathi Mantshantsha further breakdowns were the cause of this increase in load shedding stage. For more on this, read here.

Residents in the south of Alberton, Ekurhuleni, were left without water for the better part of Thursday following a major pipe burst in Brackenhurst. The pipe burst was reported in the morning and resulted in some areas having no water while others experienced low pressure. The affected areas were Tinasonke, Brackendowns, Mayberry Park, Albertsdal, Eden Park and other surrounding areas. The City said it was not clear what caused the burst but technicians managed to fix the issue. Read here for more on this.

Story continues below Advertisement

World Rugby have flexed their muscles and banned Springbok Director of Rugby Rassie Erasmus for two Tests for his recent social media posts about several vital incidents in the Ireland and France encounters. In a statement on Thursday, the sport's governing body said Erasmus will not be allowed to participate in the match-day activities or speak to the media for the final two Bok games on their end-of-year tour against Italy in Genoa on Saturday, as well as next weekend's clash against England in London. For more on this, read here.

Story continues below Advertisement