Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - November 22

What has been described as a racial attack on a Cameroonian business tycoon has seen scores of people adding numbers to the high unemployment rate in South Africa. This after First National Bank (FNB) decided to seize and liquidate all properties of businessman El Hadj Baba Ahmadou Danpullo in South Africa in 2020.

The trade union federations in the Western Cape have called off today’s march to Parliament due to the ongoing and violent protest action by minibus taxi operators in Cape Town. On Monday morning, three buses were torched, allegedly by members embarking on the taxi strike.