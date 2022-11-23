Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - November 23

Cape Town - As you kick start your day, Nokuthula Khwela brings you the country’s biggest stories.

Cristiano Ronaldo's controversial second spell at Manchester United is to end with "immediate effect", the Premier League giants announced Tuesday, marking a bitter end to the Portugal captain's second spell at Old Trafford after he said he felt betrayed by the club.

An explosive interview with TalkTV this month — in which Ronaldo also said he did not respect manager Erik ten Hag — had put him on shaky ground at the club he rejoined in August 2021 after winning eight major trophies with them from 2003-2009.

