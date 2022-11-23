Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - November 23

Cape Town - As you kick start your day, Nokuthula Khwela brings you the country’s biggest stories.
In our top stories:
Cristiano Ronaldo's controversial second spell at Manchester United is to end with "immediate effect", the Premier League giants announced Tuesday, marking a bitter end to the Portugal captain's second spell at Old Trafford after he said he felt betrayed by the club.
An explosive interview with TalkTV this month — in which Ronaldo also said he did not respect manager Erik ten Hag — had put him on shaky ground at the club he rejoined in August 2021 after winning eight major trophies with them from 2003-2009.
Read here for more on this.
After seeing the condition of the Elswood Secondary School on-site kitchen, GrandWest in association with the Peninsula School Feeding Association (PSFA) has provided the school with a revamped kitchen.
The fully fitted kitchen, valued at R200 000, includes a stove, cooking utensils, plates, cutlery, proper flooring, lockable doors, serving hatches, a sink, cupboards, shelves, and safe plumbing and electrical outlets.
Established 64 years ago, Peninsula School Feeding Association provides basic ingredients to be used in the daily meals provided to learners and training members of the community to prepare and serve the meals.
For more on this, read here.
IOL