Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - November 25

Two City of Cape Town officials and the directors and employees of the ILitha Painters and Decorators, trading as The Construction, were released on bail after they were nabbed for alleged fraud estimated at R2.5 million.
The accused appeared briefly at the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court on Thursday for a bail application - a few hours after their arrest.
The company, which is a service provider to the City, is also charged along with the other eight accused.
The accused include the company’s directors; Asif Khan, and Abdul Karrim Khan, Uwais Khan, Irfaan Khan, Craig Kannemeyer and Abdulatief Abrahams who are listed as its employees as well as Adam Majiet and Alistair Stanbul who are City of Cape Town employees.
All the Khan brothers were each granted R50 000 bail, while Kannemeyer, Abrahams, Majiet, and Stanbul were each granted bail of R10 000.
Brazil outclassed Serbia 2-0 in their World Cup opener on Thursday as Richarlison's second-half goals, including a spectacular overhead kick, propelled the five-times champions to the top of Group G.
The Tottenham Hotspur forward has been in fine form when wearing the golden yellow kit of Brazil this year and he opened the scoring with an easy tap-in before doubling the lead with his acrobatic effort.
