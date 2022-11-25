Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - November 25

Cape Town - As you kick start your day, Nokuthula Khwela brings you the country’s biggest stories.

Two City of Cape Town officials and the directors and employees of the ILitha Painters and Decorators, trading as The Construction, were released on bail after they were nabbed for alleged fraud estimated at R2.5 million.

The accused appeared briefly at the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court on Thursday for a bail application - a few hours after their arrest.

The company, which is a service provider to the City, is also charged along with the other eight accused.