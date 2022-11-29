Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - November 29

Cape Town - As you kick start your day, Nokuthula Khwela brings you the country’s biggest stories.
In our top stories:
The Department of Home Affairs says Chris Hani's killer Janusz Walus will not be allowed to leave South Africa as part of his parole conditions.
A Constitutional Court order last week granted Walus parole and has forced Justice Minister Ronald Lamola to release him on parole by Thursday this week. The Constitutional Court ordered Lamola to outline the parole conditions for Walus, who gunned down the SACP leader Hani in the driveway of his Boksburg home in 1993.
The Sharks have acted swiftly and decisively to their humiliating 35-0 defeat to Cardiff on Sunday night by sacking coach Sean Everitt with immediate effect.CEO Ed Coetzee said immediately after that match had ended that action would be taken and 24 hours later Everitt parted ways with the union he served for 15 years in various roles before succeeding Robert du Preez as head coach in 2019.
Everitt’s history at the Sharks dates to 2008, when he was appointed as an assistant in a Currie Cup winning year, and he has successfully come through the ranks being involved in five Currie Cup finals
