Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - November 29

The Department of Home Affairs says Chris Hani's killer Janusz Walus will not be allowed to leave South Africa as part of his parole conditions.

A Constitutional Court order last week granted Walus parole and has forced Justice Minister Ronald Lamola to release him on parole by Thursday this week. The Constitutional Court ordered Lamola to outline the parole conditions for Walus, who gunned down the SACP leader Hani in the driveway of his Boksburg home in 1993.

