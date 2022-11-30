Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - November 30

Cape Town - As you kick start your day, Nokuthula Khwela brings you the country’s biggest stories.
Chris Hani’s killer Janusz Walus, who is set to be released from a Gauteng prison on Thursday, has been stabbed by an inmate. The Department of Correctional Services said Walus was in a stable condition.
Correctional Services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo, said the stabbing will be investigated as stabbings and other forms of disturbances are offences not warranted in a correctional environment.
Now in its fourth year, Khayelitsha Tourism and the City of Cape Town explored the township’s uniqueness by visiting small businesses.
This was to try to revive tourism in the area by showcasing the products, experiences, and services available, and to create an awareness of businesses that contribute to the African culture and “Kasi” style within the tourism sector.
Those who attended were given a peek of the offerings, with a stop at Siki’s Koffee Kafe, the Spinach King, Khaltsha Cycles, Spine Road Lifestyle & Restaurant, and The Spade Boutique Hotel.
