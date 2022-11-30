Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - November 30

Cape Town - As you kick start your day, Nokuthula Khwela brings you the country’s biggest stories.

Chris Hani’s killer Janusz Walus, who is set to be released from a Gauteng prison on Thursday, has been stabbed by an inmate. The Department of Correctional Services said Walus was in a stable condition.

Correctional Services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo, said the stabbing will be investigated as stabbings and other forms of disturbances are offences not warranted in a correctional environment.

