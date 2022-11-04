Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - November 4

Cape Town - As you kick start your day, Nokuthula Khwela brings you the country’s biggest stories.

According to President Cyril Ramaphosa the new Eskom board has to be given space to review the effectiveness of the management at Eskom. He said the board was expected to undertake a full assessment of the efficiency of managers and operators at the power utility.

Ramaphosa was speaking during a question-and-answer session in Parliament. EFF leader Julius Malema asked Ramaphosa why Eskom’s CEO, André de Ruyter, remained at the helm when the country was still gripped by load shedding.

