Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - November 4

According to President Cyril Ramaphosa the new Eskom board has to be given space to review the effectiveness of the management at Eskom. He said the board was expected to undertake a full assessment of the efficiency of managers and operators at the power utility.
Ramaphosa was speaking during a question-and-answer session in Parliament. EFF leader Julius Malema asked Ramaphosa why Eskom’s CEO, André de Ruyter, remained at the helm when the country was still gripped by load shedding.
The Hawks have arrested two men, aged 26 and 30 for alleged fuel theft from the national pipeline in Vosloorus, east of Johannesburg. Hawks spokesperson, Captain Lloyd Ramovha, said the police "intensified" their investigation towards the N3 highway after a Transnet depot in Germiston had flagged possible tampering with the national pipeline.
Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has announced his provisional squad for their two friendlies this month, with Yusuf Maart a notable inclusion. Bafana recently beat Sierra Leone 4-0 and Botswana 1-0 in back-to-back friendlies to snap a four-game winless run.
But in making sure they prepare well for their back-to-back crunch 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Liberia in March, Bafana needed more friendlies.
he annual Ladles of Love Sarmiethon took place at Makers Landing at the V&A Waterfront. Dozens of volunteers lined up to help make 70 000 sandwiches. These will be distributed to 140 soup kitchens across the Peninsula.
The sarmiethon coincides with World Sandwich Day. A similar event took place simultaneously in Johannesburg.
