Two prison escapees have been arrested after a group of 12 detained prisoners escaped from lawful custody at Komatipoort police station in Mpumalanga on Saturday. Provincial police spokesperson Colonel Donald Mdhluli said the two were attempting to cross into neighbouring Mozambique when they were rearrested.
A preliminary investigation has so far revealed that 12 inmates escaped from the police’s holding cells after battling with police officers. One police officer is said to have sustained injuries.
Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah cleverly fashioned one goal and was gifted another in the first-half as the visitors claimed a 2-1 win at Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Sunday.
Egyptian Salah opened the scoring after 11 minutes when he expertly controlled a pass from Darwin Nunez inside the area, turned and fired a low shot into the corner with his left foot. His second goal five minutes before half-time was a gift from Eric Dier
