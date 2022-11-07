Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Monday, November 7, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - November 7

Published 1h ago

Share

Cape Town - As you kick start your day, Nokuthula Khwela brings you the country’s biggest stories.

In our top stories:

Story continues below Advertisement

Two prison escapees have been arrested after a group of 12 detained prisoners escaped from lawful custody at Komatipoort police station in Mpumalanga on Saturday. Provincial police spokesperson Colonel Donald Mdhluli said the two were attempting to cross into neighbouring Mozambique when they were rearrested.

A preliminary investigation has so far revealed that 12 inmates escaped from the police’s holding cells after battling with police officers. One police officer is said to have sustained injuries.

Read here for more on this.

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah cleverly fashioned one goal and was gifted another in the first-half as the visitors claimed a 2-1 win at Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Sunday.

Egyptian Salah opened the scoring after 11 minutes when he expertly controlled a pass from Darwin Nunez inside the area, turned and fired a low shot into the corner with his left foot. His second goal five minutes before half-time was a gift from Eric Dier

For more on this, read here.

Story continues below Advertisement

IOL

Related Topics:

politicscrimesportEskomSouth AfricaPravin GordhanEnoch GodongwanaMohamed SalahCrime and courtsSoccerLiverpoolTottenham

Share

Recent stories by:

Robin-Lee Francke