Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - November 7

Two prison escapees have been arrested after a group of 12 detained prisoners escaped from lawful custody at Komatipoort police station in Mpumalanga on Saturday. Provincial police spokesperson Colonel Donald Mdhluli said the two were attempting to cross into neighbouring Mozambique when they were rearrested.

A preliminary investigation has so far revealed that 12 inmates escaped from the police’s holding cells after battling with police officers. One police officer is said to have sustained injuries.

