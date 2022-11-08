Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Tuesday, November 8, 2022

Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - November 8

Published 14m ago

Cape Town - As you kick start your day, Nokuthula Khwela brings you the country’s biggest stories.

In our top stories:

The South African Weather Services has issued a warning of disruptive rainfall over the central part of the country, including Gauteng and the North West.

It further issued a Yellow Level 4 warning of heavy rains and localised flooding over Gauteng, the North West and northern Free State.

The weather service said further rainfall will therefore very quickly lead to overland run-off and localised flooding.

Read here for more on this.

Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group (FSG) say they are open to considering new shareholders as reports swirl that the Premier League club has been put up for sale.

The Athletic reported on Monday that US-based FSG is "inviting offers" for the 19-time English champions.

FSG, who bought Liverpool in 2010, is reported to have asked investment banks Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley to assist with the evaluation process.

For more on this, read here.

IOL

