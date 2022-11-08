Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - November 8

Cape Town - As you kick start your day, Nokuthula Khwela brings you the country’s biggest stories.

The South African Weather Services has issued a warning of disruptive rainfall over the central part of the country, including Gauteng and the North West.

It further issued a Yellow Level 4 warning of heavy rains and localised flooding over Gauteng, the North West and northern Free State.

The weather service said further rainfall will therefore very quickly lead to overland run-off and localised flooding.