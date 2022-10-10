Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - October 10

IOL NEWS · Daily IOL News Bulletin presented by Nokuthula Khwela Cape Town - As you kick start your day, Nokuthula Khwela brings you the country’s biggest stories. In our top stories:

The uMngeni Local Municipality and the Zenzane community near Nottingham Road in KZN have agreed to install prepaid electricity and repair old infrastructure in the area. This after residents took to the streets and blocked the R103 refusing to allow municipal workers to start with the installations on Saturday. The area has not had electricity since Friday after the transformer broke down. Read here for more.

President Cyril Ramaphosa's problems keep on mounting as he prepares to secure a second term as ANC president. Businessman, Reuben Sekwele, opened a criminal case against Ramaphosa at Booysens police station in Johannesburg for allegedly stealing his intellectual property. Sekwele, the CEO of Rubbytad Group, an independent power producer, claims that Ramaphosa stole his business plan which he submitted as an unsolicited bid. For more on this, read here. Mamelodi Sundowns have all but qualified for the CAF Champions League group stages, while Royal AM’s fate in the CAF Confederation Cup is still up in the air.

The two teams played the first legs of their respective qualifiers yesterday as Sundowns drubbed La Passe 7-0, while Royal AM drew 0-0 with Zesco United. Read here for more. Amelia Krishna, 30, will travel to New Zealand next month with a team of South African powerlifters to compete in the Commonwealth Powerlifting Championships. Krishna made her 2022 mission to achieve powerlifting Protea colours.

