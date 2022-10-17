Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - October 17

IOL NEWS · Daily IOL News Bulletin presented by Nokuthula Khwela Cape Town - As you kick start your day, Nokuthula Khwela brings you the country’s biggest stories. In our top stories:

Eskom announced it will suspend Stage 2 load shedding from midnight on Sunday, but blackouts from 4pm can be expected until at least Wednesday. The power utility said it was implementing continued load shedding to help manage emergency generation reserves in the evenings. For more on this, read here. A Free State man has lost his car and more than R200 000 to former Generations actress Letoya Makhene’s bogus Bitcoin investment scheme.

Makhene who is known for her love of money seems to have reprised her television role that made South Africans love and hate her character. Tanki Mathubanyane from Springfontein told The Star newspaper he thought he would soon make his dreams come true after learning about this investment scheme. He said the actress first introduced herself as Zanele Mpande on social media.

Read here for more on this. Karim Benzema, Federico Valverde and Rodrygo were all on target as a dominant Real Madrid beat old rivals Barcelona 3-1 at home in “El Clasico” on Sunday to move top of La Liga. The defeat was another blow to Barca and manager Xavi Hernandez after they were left on the verge of Champions League elimination following a draw with Inter Milan in midweek.

For more on this, read here. Cape Town DJ duo Surreal Sessions made up of Jodie Williams, and Liam Bowers both aged 24, will be heading to Amsterdam in November for the international music festival, Boiler Room. The festival started in the underground music scene of London in 2010 and has since held events in 100 cities worldwide