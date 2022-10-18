Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - October 18

IOL NEWS · Daily IOL News Bulletin presented by Nokuthula Khwela Cape Town - As you kick start your day, Nokuthula Khwela brings you the country’s biggest stories. In our top stories:

Story continues below Advertisement

Power utility Eskom announced on it had implemented Stage 4 load shedding at 5.30am on Tuesday due to breakdowns. It said give generators at five power stations broke down overnight. Further details are expected later in the day. This is a developing story.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has withdrawn, for now, benefits including free water and electricity for ministers residing in official government residences. This comes after the DA gave the president an ultimatum to withdraw amendments to the Ministerial Handbook which were, they alleged, passed off in a veil of secrecy in April, this year. Read here for more on this. Water and Sanitation Minister Senzo Mchunu has committed to increasing the bulk water allocation to the Rand Water system as an emergency measure to address water shortages in the Gauteng metros, district, and local municipalities.

Story continues below Advertisement

For more on this, read here. French striker Karim Benzema won the Ballon d'Or in Paris on Monday, the reward comes after his stunning performances helped Real Madrid win the Champions League and La Liga last season. Benzema, who is the first French winner of the most prestigious individual prize in football since Zinedine Zidane in 1998, scored 44 goals in 46 games for his club including 15 in the Champions League. Benzema, also won the UEFA Nations League with France last season, pushed Bayern Munich and Senegal star Sadio Mane into second place.

Story continues below Advertisement

Read here for more on this. The Royal Cape Yacht Club (RCYC) officially opened the sailing season with its annual opening cruise at the V&A Waterfront to signify the start of a number of iconic races and cruises taking place in Cape Town this summer – a jam-packed season was expected. Royal Cape Yacht Club commodore Neil Gregory said the sailing season this year was particularly busy with two major events, starting with the Cape Town to St Helena race on December 29, and the Cape to Rio Race on January 2