Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - October 19

Cape Town - As you kick start your day, Nokuthula Khwela brings you the country’s biggest stories.

Former Tembisa Hospital employee Lindiwe ‘Dabs’ Nkosi has submitted an affidavit to the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) pointing out a new series of facts into the allegations of corruption at the hospital.

The Star has seen an affidavit penned by Nkosi on October 5, 2020 wherein it says tenders were given to an ANC Free State Provincial Executive Committee member in 2020, a Mpumalanga multi-millionaire also in 2020, and Hangwani Morgan Maumela, President Cyril Ramaphosa’s nephew.

Read here for more.