Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - October 19

Cape Town - As you kick start your day, Nokuthula Khwela brings you the country’s biggest stories.
In our top stories:
Former Tembisa Hospital employee Lindiwe ‘Dabs’ Nkosi has submitted an affidavit to the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) pointing out a new series of facts into the allegations of corruption at the hospital.
The Star has seen an affidavit penned by Nkosi on October 5, 2020 wherein it says tenders were given to an ANC Free State Provincial Executive Committee member in 2020, a Mpumalanga multi-millionaire also in 2020, and Hangwani Morgan Maumela, President Cyril Ramaphosa’s nephew.
Read here for more.
The South African Federation of Trade Unions will stage a picket at Eskom’s Megawatt Park in Sunninghill today. Saftu’s Lebohang Phanyeko said the union was calling for an end to the continuous blackouts and demanding the resignation of Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter.
For more on this, read here.
Orlando Pirates finally ended a three-match winless streak with a well-taken 2-0 win over Golden Arrows in a DStv Premiership clash at the Princess Magogo Stadium KwaMashu in Durban on Tuesday evening.
Read here for more.
A group of eight men has taken up the challenge to ride their bikes from Johannesburg to an early childhood development (ECD) crèche in the Loskop area of Estcourt to raise much-needed funds.
Fundisa Umntwana early childhood development co-ordinator Terry Ralph said the non-profit organisation operates in rural KwaZulu-Natal.
For more on this, read here.
IOL