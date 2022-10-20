Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - October 20

IOL NEWS · Daily IOL News Bulletin presented by Nokuthula Khwela Cape Town - As you kick start your day, Nokuthula Khwela brings you the country’s biggest stories. In our top stories:

South Africans are once again plunged into darkness as power utility Eskom announced on Thursday morning it would be implementing Stage 3 load shedding until further notice. This comes after failures occurred at power station during the course of Wednesday evening. Read here for more on this. The petition calling for the banning of pit bulls as domestic pets have garnered more 35 000 signatures. The petition, launched by the Sizwe Kupelo Foundation is now aiming to reach 50 000 signatures.

It added that Russia, Finland, Denmark, the United Kingdom, Portugal, parts of Germany, parts of China, parts of Brazil, and parts of Australia, are just some of the places that have banned the breed. For more on this, read here. Keagan Dolly scored a late free-kick to rescue a point for Kaizer Chiefs as they drew 1-1 against TS Galaxy at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg on Wednesday. Amakhosi missed out on an opportunity to climb to third in the DStv Premiership and are now four points off league leaders Mamelodi Sundowns.

Read here for more on this. the community of Green Point in the City of Cape Town is now the proud home to the city’s first rainbow pedestrian crossing, the worldwide symbol for the LGBTQIA+ community. Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis accompanied by mayoral committee member for urban mobility Rob Quintas on Wednesday officially unveiled the colourful and demonstrative walkway saying the district has always been home to many, if not the majority, of the LGBTQIA+ social amenities in the Mother City.

