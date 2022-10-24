Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - October 24

IOL NEWS · Daily IOL News Bulletin presented by Nokuthula Khwela Cape Town - As you kick start your day, Nokuthula Khwela brings you the country’s biggest stories. In our top stories:

Story continues below Advertisement

South Africa might face “fuel shedding in the future, if it did not implement the Moerane Report recommendation of 2006 to keep 90 days’ strategic stock”, the Liquified Fuels Wholesalers Association (LWFA) warned. Peter Morgan, CEO of the LWFA, said in an interview with Business Report it was time the country addressed this matter once and for all. South Africa had zero strategic stocks in the country during the recent Transnet wage strike, which lasted more than a week. Read here for more.

President Cyril Ramaphosa's woes continue to mount as the office of the Public Protector confirms another complaint lodged against him. The DA has complained to the office, alleging that Ramaphosa abused state resources for party-related activities. According to the DA, Ramaphosa used an SANDF Oryx helicopter to participate in the ANC’s Letsema campaign in Welkom on October 8. For more on this, read here.

Story continues below Advertisement

Kaizer Chiefs were dumped out at the semi-final stage of the MTN8 on away goals as AmaZulu held on for a 0-0 draw to add onto their 1-1 away draw at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Sunday. Amakhosi supporters packed the iconic former World Cup venue to near capacity in huge anticipation of Chiefs’ qualifying for their first MTN8 final since the 2015-16 season. Read here for more.

Story continues below Advertisement

Cape Town songstress Jodi Fredericks has been accepted to study at the prestigious Berklee College of Music in New York. The private music school is the largest independent contemporary music college in the world and has produced numerous Grammy winners. For more on this, read here.