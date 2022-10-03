Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - October 3

Cape Town - As you kick start your day, Nokuthula Khwela brings you the country’s biggest stories.

The implementation of Stage 3 load shedding will be maintained until 5am on Thursday. According to Eskom, the continued load shedding is necessary due to the shortage of generation capacity as a result of persistent high levels of breakdowns.

A Richards Bay surgeon, who was recently charged with murder for his alleged negligence on the operating table, will head to court this week. Doctor Avindra Dayanand will appear at the Richards Bay Magistrate’s Court for the death of Monique Vandayar, a 35-year-old businesswoman and mother of two.