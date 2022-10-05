Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - October 5

IOL NEWS · Daily IOL News Bulletin presented by Nokuthula Khwela Cape Town - As you kick start your day, Nokuthula Khwela brings you the country’s biggest stories. In our top stories:

Story continues below Advertisement

Things have gotten even messier in the City of Joburg. The speaker of council, Colleen Makhubele said she was sick and tired of Helen Zille’s controlling tactics within the municipal council, describing her as an arrogant bull. It was discovered Zille issued an instruction to all DA councillors in the City of Joburg, including coalition partners such as Action SA, to boycott a programming meeting that was meant to discuss council business a day before Mpho Phalatse was booted out of the mayoral seat. She said Zille was after the City of Joburg’s coffers, which are worth about R70 billion.

Read here for more. With drunk driving identified as one of the significant contributing factors to road fatalities in SA, South African Breweries is working with local communities and the government to assist in driving down the number of fatalities on the roads. Over a decade ago SAB partnered with the government to develop the concept of Alcohol Evidence Centres. According to statistics from the Road Traffic Management Corporation, there has been an overall percentage decrease in driver intoxication in fatal crashes over the past seven years.

Story continues below Advertisement

For more on this, read here. Mangosuthu University of Technology vice-chancellor and acting principal Professor Marcus Ramogale says they are optimistic that the new chancellor, Sandile Zungu, will add a lot of value to the institution and open doors to the benefit of many. The businessman and AmaZulu Football Club owner was announced as the new chancellor at a media briefing on Tuesday at the institution’s main campus in uMlazi.

Story continues below Advertisement

Read here for more. Capetonians have collected more than 17 000 books for schools in Mitchells Plain in need of reading material for learners. This is after an appeal by liberty Promenade Mall for assistance with its book drive was made possible through the mall’s #ReadDreamRepeat campaign launched earlier this year.