Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - September 14

Suspended Public Protector advocate Busisiwe Mkhwabane was more focused on the completion and submission of reports than on their quality and accuracy, the Section 194 Committee into the removal of Mkhwebane from the office heard.
Illegal miner, Bhekisisa Samora Dlamini, was sentenced to life plus 103 years’ imprisonment for killing Ekurhuleni metro police officer Johannes Jacobus van der Linde in June 2021.
The 38-year-old man was sentenced in the South Gauteng High Court. On September 2, the court convicted of murder, attempted murder, possession of a prohibited firearm, and unlawful possession of ammunition.
Liverpool's Joel Matip headed in an 89th-minute winner as last season's runners-up left it late to beat Ajax Amsterdam 2-1 in their Champions League Group A match at Anfield.
