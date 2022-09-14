Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - September 14

Cape Town - As you kick start your day, Nokuthula Khwela brings you the country’s biggest stories.

Suspended Public Protector advocate Busisiwe Mkhwabane was more focused on the completion and submission of reports than on their quality and accuracy, the Section 194 Committee into the removal of Mkhwebane from the office heard.

Read here for more.

Illegal miner, Bhekisisa Samora Dlamini, was sentenced to life plus 103 years’ imprisonment for killing Ekurhuleni metro police officer Johannes Jacobus van der Linde in June 2021.