Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - September 16

In an effort to prove that there were no intruders when Senzo Meyiwa was gunned down, advocate Tshepo Thobane, who represents four of the five men accused of the murder, told the court he will bring a witness who will testify that there was an argument in the house before the murder and claimed one of the people in the house killed Meyiwa.

Former players Sandile Ngcobo and Philip Snyman will lead a new era for the Blitzboks after being appointed as the coaches of the Springbok Sevens team on Thursday. Ngcobo will be the head coach, with former captain Snyman the assistant as they take over from Neil Powell and Renfred Dazel respectively.