Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - September 2

Daily IOL News Bulletin presented by Nokuthula Khweza Cape Town - As you kick start your day, Nokuthula Khwela brings you the country's biggest stories.

Leaders from informal settlements said the City of Cape Town cannot pride itself on eradicating the bucket toilet system while thousands of residents still used fields for relieving themselves and were exposed to danger by doing so. The City recently declared that its informal settlements basic services department had eradicated the use of bucket toilets and now delivered sanitation services through approximately 13 000 full flush toilets, 10 000 container toilets, and 20 000 portable flush toilets. The Non-Financial Census of Municipalities (NFCM) 2020 report released in July by Stats SA also noted that the City managed to eradicate municipal serviced bucket toilets, reducing the number from 84 in 2019 to zero in 2020.

For more on this read here. Police confirmed it has established a board of inquiry to investigate the cause of Tuesday’s light aircraft crash at the Rand Airport in Germiston. On board the aircraft were six people: two of them SAPS members and the rest, technicians from a company contracted to service and maintain SAPS helicopters. An inquest docket has been registered to determine the cause of death of the five deceased.

Read here for more. Manchester United collected a third straight win in the Premier League with a first-half Jadon Sancho goal giving them a 1-0 win over Leicester City at the King Power stadium on Thursday. For more on this, read here.

Newly crowned Miss South Africa Ndavi Nokeri has visited the Western Cape for the first time since winning the coveted crown last month. Nokeri touched down in the Cape on Thursday as Sun International’s GrandWest donated more than R1m to four early childhood development and special needs centres in the province. Read here for more on this.