Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - September 21

IOL NEWS · Daily IOL News Bulletin presented by Nokuthula Khwela

In our top stories:

Eskom has announced that load shedding will continue to persist at Stage 5, with the possibility of dropping to lower levels by Thursday. Eskom announced Stage 5 load shedding on Saturday, which quickly became Stage 6 around 4am on Sunday morning. It then reverted to Stage 5 from Monday midnight. Read here for more. Two major generals, a former lieutenant-general and a lieutenant-colonel were among six people arrested in connection with a 2016 police tender worth over R54 million.

The six suspects also include two businessmen who were arrested on Monday in Durban, Bloemfontein and Pretoria. For more on this read here. South Africa's football association is planning a bid to host the 2027 Women's World Cup.

The decision to bid was made at the South Africa Football Association (SAFA) weekend executive council meeting. South Africa hosted the 2010 Fifa men's World Cup, becoming the first and only African country to have hosted the prestigious competition. Read here for more. Liam Smith, 17, from Rocklands in Mitchells Plain has been playing soccer since the age of nine and has since flourished in every team he has been a part of.

Currently, in Grade 12 at Mondale High School, Smith has been nominated by his current team, Milano United FC to attend the Scouts Tournament in Istanbul, Turkey in July 2023. While the excitement is making him work harder on the field, the teenager is concerned about financial constraints which may hold him back. He needs to raise R25 000 for this trip which includes his flights, accommodation, and food. For more on this, read here.