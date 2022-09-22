Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - September 22

IOL NEWS · Daily IOL News Bulletin presented by Nokuthula Khwela Cape Town - As you kick start your day, Nokuthula Khwela brings you the country’s biggest stories. In our top stories:

The majority of the ANC branches and regions in KwaZulu-Natal have chosen Dr Zweli Mkhize to challenge President Cyril Ramaphosa for the position of president at the party’s 55th national conference in December. Read here for more on this. A Mpumalanga attorney, Mantladi Jo-Ann Mmela, appeared at the Middleburg Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday after she allegedly stole R1.8m meant for a client from the Road Accident Fund (RAF).

For more on this, read here. Lock Nolusindiso Booi will lead the Springbok Women at the Rugby World Cup in New Zealand next month in what will be her third appearance at the showpiece. Booi and Zenay Jordaan, who also played in the 2010 and 2014 tournaments, bring great experience to Stanley Raubenheimer’s group, along with Tayla Kinsey and Asithandile Ntoyanto, who will play in their second tournaments, having represented South Africa in the 2014 showpiece in England.

Read here for more on this. A small group of avid rugby fans and junior players received a once-in-a-lifetime experience of an exclusive behind-the-scenes tour of the Cape Town Stadium led by one of South Africa’s most famed rugby players – the “Beast”. Tendai “Beast” Mtawarira gave the group a raw look into his personal life and journey through the stadium tour on Tuesday, taking them to see areas mostly inaccessible to the everyday spectator.

