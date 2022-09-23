Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Friday, September 23, 2022

Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - September 23

Published 66s ago

Cape Town - As you kick start your day, Nokuthula Khwela brings you the country’s biggest stories.

In our top stories:

A recent report by the Global Organised Crime Index ranked South Africa 19 out of 193 countries for criminality. According to the report, the year 2020 shaped organised crime in many different ways because of Covid-19, but while the global economy ground to a halt under lockdown and travel restrictions, criminals were working out how to circumvent obstacles and exploit the situation.

The black middle class is under siege because the economic gains made after the fall of apartheid are at risk, according to a new report which points out that they face a great deal of pressure not to slip back into a place of uncertainty.

The Black Middle-Class Research Report released Tuesday by UCT and the Liberty Institute found widespread anxiety around middle-class status as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Orlando Pirates' deadline day signing Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo says “it’s a dream” and he's eager to make a positive contribution to the club. After an impressive season with Marumo Gallants last term, having helped the side reach the Nedbank Cup final, Ndlondlo was on the radar of the big three.

IOL

Recent stories by:

Robin-Lee Francke