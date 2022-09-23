Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - September 23

A recent report by the Global Organised Crime Index ranked South Africa 19 out of 193 countries for criminality. According to the report, the year 2020 shaped organised crime in many different ways because of Covid-19, but while the global economy ground to a halt under lockdown and travel restrictions, criminals were working out how to circumvent obstacles and exploit the situation.

The black middle class is under siege because the economic gains made after the fall of apartheid are at risk, according to a new report which points out that they face a great deal of pressure not to slip back into a place of uncertainty.