Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - September 26

As you kick start your day, Nokuthula Khwela brings you the country's biggest stories. In our top stories:

Sovereign Africa Ratings has given a clean bill of health to South Africa’s sovereign credit ratings status but warned of a number of risk factors that could hamper the country’s ability to fulfill its debt obligations. The new kid on the block on Friday published its inaugural credit rating, starting with South Africa and rating the country’s sovereign bonds at investment grade. Read here for more on this.

A protracted battle by top businessman Zolani Kgosietsile Matthews with the national lottery operator Ithuba Holdings over a 1% stake, estimated to be worth more than R1 billion, appears to have reached a dead end. Matthews hauled Ithuba, its directors, and shareholders Charmaine and Erick Mabuza to the North Gauteng High Court over their alleged failure to deliver on the 1% stake in the company he was promised. For more on this, read here. Springbok captain Siya Kolisi admitted the Rugby Championship title was lost at Ellis Park against the All Blacks, and that his team was always going to struggle to win it in Durban by beating the Pumas by 39 points.

The Boks had started the Rugby Championship in fine style by thumping the Kiwis in Nelspruit, but they inexplicably surrendered the momentum a week later when the All Blacks were there for the taking. Read here for more on this. IOL