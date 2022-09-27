Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - September 27

IOL NEWS · Daily IOL News Bulletin presented by Nokuthula Khwela Cape Town - As you kick start your day, Nokuthula Khwela brings you the country’s biggest stories. In our top stories:

Members of Cosatu refused to be addressed by ANC national chairperson Gwede Mantashe at the Cosatu national congress in Midrand on Monday. Mantashe who was attempting to address members on Day 1 of the congress on behalf of the ANC, was booed and heckled by Cosatu members as he tried to make his way to the stage. Cosatu members were expressing their frustration over a proposed 3% wage increase for public servants. Read here for more on this.

The Greater Cape Town Civic Alliance has called on deputy mayor Eddie Andrews to reconsider the City’s work-from-home policy amid concerns that service delivery was taking a knock. The organisation’s deputy chairperson Lester September said he found it strange that the City was still encouraging staff to work from home, even though Andrews led the call for dropping lockdown restrictions September said during a recent visit to the parks and recreation offices, he found no staff members present.

For more on this read here. Kaizer Chiefs’ struggles against Royal AM continued as they lost the Macufe Cup 4-2 on penalties at Free State Stadium over the weekend. The Macufe Cup, which regularly saw the participation of the now defunct Bloemfontein Celtic, featured Durban-based club Royal AM this year.

Read here for more on this. The chief director for strategy and governance in North West’s education department, Pamela Rasetshwane, has reached the peak of Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania. North West Education MEC Mmaphefo Matsemela has congratulated Rasetshwane, 57, for reaching the peak on Thursday, September 22. She prepared herself for this adventure by climbing the Drakensberg, Kgaswane Mountain in Rustenburg, and the Mmabatho Stadium, regularly. Mount Kilimanjaro is the highest mountain on the African continent at 5 895 metres.