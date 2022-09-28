Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - September 28

IOL NEWS · Daily IOL News Bulletin presented by Nokuthula Khwela Cape Town - As you kick start your day, Nokuthula Khwela brings you the country’s biggest stories. In our top stories:

President Cyril Ramaphosa has been snubbed from speaking at the 14th national Cosatu conference that is underway in Johannesburg. On Monday, ANC chairperson Gwede Mantashe was barred from addressing workers. He was forced to leave the stage. On Tuesday, Mantashe thought he would get another chance to address workers but he was once again rejected Read here for more.

The National Health Department is working to see if hospitals across the country could be exempted from Eskom’s power cuts. The department said the increasing stages of load shedding had affected the provision of healthcare services across the country, thus necessitating the move. For more on this, read here. Bafana Bafana had a successful international break after recording wins in their two friendlies against Sierra Leone and neighbours Botswana. Bafana drubbed the Leone Stars 4-0 in their first friendly on Saturday, before beating the Zebras 1-0 at FNB Stadium on Tuesday.

Bafana will now turn their attention to the friendlies in November as they’ll continue to prepare for two key 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers. Read here for more. South Africa has many big and vibrant townships, and within them, there are many squatter camps. These small and crowded living quarters mean studying is a significant challenge for youth who live there, with dire consequences on their learning potential and outcomes. Addressing these kinds of conditions is a fundamental driver of the Engen Maths and Science Programme.

