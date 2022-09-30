Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - September 30

Cape Town - As you kick start your day, Nokuthula Khwela brings you the country’s biggest stories.
In our top stories:
The EFF has welcomed the judgment by the Randburg Magistrate's Court, which found party leader Julius Malema and party head of political education Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi not guilty of assault.
Read here for more.
As the country remains in the throes of unyielding load shedding, the City and Eskom are engaged in high-level talks for the metro to take over the supply of electricity to Khayelitsha and Somerset West. Speaking anonymously, an engineer tipped off the Cape Argus about two large swathes of areas categorised by Eskom as “Village 1” and “Village 2” in Khayelitsha, which could be taken over for electricity supply by the City
For more on this read here.
Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte on Thursday hit out at "disrespectful" claims he could quit the Premier League club to rejoin Juventus. The Italian, whose Tottenham contract expires at the end of this season, has close ties with Juventus after winning the title in Turin as both a player and manager.
Read here for more.
Chase Sithole was faced with the daunting reality of unemployment, he decided to start a laundry business rather than sit and wait for a job. His bet paid off as he has worked with international sports teams and even the Springboks!
This unique journey started when the 28-year-old had just returned to South Africa from China, where he was teaching English and had to grapple with the job crisis that affects a startling 66.5% of the youth.
For more on this, read here.
IOL