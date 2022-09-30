Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - September 30

Cape Town - As you kick start your day, Nokuthula Khwela brings you the country’s biggest stories.

The EFF has welcomed the judgment by the Randburg Magistrate's Court, which found party leader Julius Malema and party head of political education Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi not guilty of assault.

Read here for more.

As the country remains in the throes of unyielding load shedding, the City and Eskom are engaged in high-level talks for the metro to take over the supply of electricity to Khayelitsha and Somerset West. Speaking anonymously, an engineer tipped off the Cape Argus about two large swathes of areas categorised by Eskom as “Village 1” and “Village 2” in Khayelitsha, which could be taken over for electricity supply by the City