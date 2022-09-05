Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - September 5

IOL NEWS · Daily IOL News Bulletin presented by Nokuthula Khwela Cape Town - As you kick start your day, Nokuthula Khwela brings you the country’s biggest stories. In our top stories:

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU)has set its sights on several former SABC board members and executives who approved the R11.5 million success fee paid to the public broadcaster’s erstwhile chief operations officer Hlaudi Motsoeneng. The corruption-busting unit wants former members of the SABC board's governance and nominations committee to repay the millions. Read here for more.

Patients at the Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital will have to wait almost four years to get knee and hip replacement surgeries and those with eye problems will have to wait for a year for operations. The number of patients waiting for surgery at the Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital has jumped from 7 288 last year to 11 194, with some patients told they will have to wait until December 2026 for their operations. For more on this, read here.

Antony scored on his dream debut for Manchester United as the Brazilian's clinical strike and Marcus Rashford’s double inspired a 3-1 win that ended Arsenal’s perfect start to the Premier League season on Sunday. Antony was making his first appearance after signing from United manager Erik ten Hag’s former club Ajax in an £82million deal on Thursday. Read here for more.

A Cape Town-based deaf graphic designer has reached her other target - raising funds for hearing aids and cochlear implants for children. Tracy Duncan's main mission for summiting Kilimanjaro was to reach a set target of close to R100 000 to help raise money to help hearing-impaired children. For more on this read here.