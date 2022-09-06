Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Tuesday, September 6, 2022

Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - September 6

Published 44m ago

Cape Town - As you kick start your day, Nokuthula Khwela brings you the country’s biggest stories.

In our top stories:

Both grades of petrol will decrease by 2.04 per litre while 500ppm and 50ppm diesel will fall by 56 cents and 46 cents, respectively. After the price cuts come into effect on Wednesday, September 7, a litre of 95 unleaded petrol will cost R22.73 per litre at the coast and R23.38 per litre inland, where the cheaper 93 unleaded petrol will now cost R22.95 per litre.

Read here for more.

Banyana Banyana were taught a football lesson after they were hammered 6-0 by Brazil in the two teams' second friendly at the Moses Mabhida Stadium. Monday night’s defeat meant that the African Queens lost 9-0 on aggregate to their South American counterparts after losing 3-0 on Friday night.

For more on this, read here.

