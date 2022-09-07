Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - September 7

Cape Town - As you kick start your day, Nokuthula Khwela brings you the country’s biggest stories.

Trade Union UASA has welcomed the decrease in the fuel price announced by the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy on Tuesday. The trade union said it is the biggest decrease in fuel since 2020.

The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy announced that motorists will fork out R2.04 less per litre for both grades of petrol, and between 56c and 46c less per litre for diesel. The price of paraffin will also drop by 82c per litre.

