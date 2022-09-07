Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - September 7

Cape Town - As you kick start your day, Nokuthula Khwela brings you the country’s biggest stories.
In our top stories:
Trade Union UASA has welcomed the decrease in the fuel price announced by the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy on Tuesday. The trade union said it is the biggest decrease in fuel since 2020.
The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy announced that motorists will fork out R2.04 less per litre for both grades of petrol, and between 56c and 46c less per litre for diesel. The price of paraffin will also drop by 82c per litre.
Newly-promoted Richards Bay claimed a 1-0 victory over Royal AM at Chatsworth Stadium yesterday to climb to the top of the DStv Premiership standings. Luvuyo Memela capitalised on confusion in the Royal AM box to hand his team the advantage in the 27th minute.
The South African Children's Home ended its 214th birthday celebrations with a touching gesture, as it provided a warm cup of soup to 1 000 people experiencing food insecurity.
The children’s home kitchen was a hive of activity on Sunday as the 44 children at the home joined in preparing the hot meal.
The soup was distributed to families living in 18 informal settlements in Philippi, which was made possible through a partnership with Beyond Feeding, a local NGO. The home also held a fun dress-up day and birthday tea with supporters as part of a week-long celebration.
