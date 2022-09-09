Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - September 9

IOL NEWS · Daily IOL News Bulletin presented by Nokuthula Khwela Cape Town - As you kick start your day, Nokuthula Khwela brings you the country’s biggest stories. In our top stories:

Tributes from across the world continue to flood in after Buckingham Palace announced the passing of Queen Elizabeth at 96. Her eldest son, Charles, 73, succeeds as king immediately, according to centuries of protocol, beginning a new, less certain chapter for the royal family after the queen's record-breaking 70-year reign. Read here for more. The Section 194 committee into the fitness of Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane to hold office heard on Thursday that her office incurred R146 million in legal fees since she ascended to the office in 2016.

Briefing the committee on court judgments and orders arising from the reports, evidence leader advocate Nazreen Bawa said 412 reports were produced by the office from the inception of Mkhwebane’s term up until the end of the 2022 financial year. For more on this, read here. British horseracing chiefs suspended all events after the death of Queen Elizabeth II was announced as sport paid tribute to the late monarch. Buckingham Palace made the announcement in a short statement, triggering 10 days of national mourning.

Manchester United paid tribute to the late monarch before Thursday's Europa League match against Real Sociedad, which went ahead as planned. A club statement read: "Manchester United shares the sorrow of the entire nation following the announcement from Buckingham Palace on the passing of Her Majesty, the Queen. Read here for more.

For the deaf, sign language is the only way to can communicate with the outside world - and for students at Yingisani Special School in Tzaneen, the boarding school environment is the optimal way for them to access education and social interaction. However, the school’s location makes it susceptible to fires, floods, windstorms, and other hazards - and managing these risks for deaf learners requires some careful intervention. Santam’s support of the school - through smoke alarms attached to sirens, control panels, and strobe lighting systems - has ensured the ability for a quick response, with mechanisms to alert students and secure their safety in the event of a crisis.