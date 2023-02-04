David Mabuza confirms he has resigned as deputy president

Deputy President David Mabuza has broken his silence on his future, confirming that he has resigned from his position. This follows weeks of speculation since Paul Mashatile was elected deputy president of the ANC at the Nasrec conference in December.

Mabuza, who was addressing mourners at his brother’s funeral in Mpumalanga on Saturday, confirmed he had sent a letter to President Cyril Ramaphosa saying he was resigning. “As you all know, there was a conference where I declined nomination. I was deputy president of the ANC. But in that conference Paul Mashatile was elected to be deputy president. Then I was left as deputy president of the country. What do you think must happen? “The reason (for leaving) is to make way for the one elected by conference because I can see that he is starting to move, and I am making things quick on my side to give him space. I spoke to the president,” said Mabuza.

“The president will say himself that Mabuza has resigned. I promised him that I will respect him until I leave office. I hope those left behind will also respect him,” he told mourners. Mabuza had been deputy president since Ramaphosa became president in 2018. There has been mounting speculation on when Ramaphosa will announce his new Cabinet.

Parliament announced this week that new MPs will be sworn-in on Monday. ’This will be ahead of the State of the Nation Address on Thursday. It is expected that Mashatile will be joined by former premier and MEC in KwaZulu-Natal Sihle Zikalala and another former MEC in Gauteng, Parks Tau, as new ANC MPs. This will be before the anticipated Cabinet reshuffle.

