David Makhura, Mdumiseni Ntuli head to Luthuli House

The ANC has deployed its senior leaders to Luthuli House on a full-time basis following its national conference. Former Gauteng premier and ANC provincial chairperson David Makhura has been appointed head of political education.

Makhura, who served in the provincial leadership structures and provincial government for a number of years, resigned last year paving the way for Panyaza Lesufi to take over the reigns. Makhura’s tasks at Luthuli House included looking at coalitions. Coalitions at local level have been unstable since the polls three years ago. Febe Potgieter was appointed as head of policy and research.

The announcements were made by ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula on Tuesday following a special meeting of the NEC. Mbalula also announced that former ANC provincial secretary in KwaZulu-Natal Mdumiseni Ntuli had been appointed as head of elections. Ntuli lost his position as provincial secretary after the new leadership was elected in the conference last year.

Mbalula said the newly appointed members of the these structures were to strengthen the organisation. The ANC faces its toughest election yet since the dawn of democracy. The ruling party has seen its support drop in local government elections in 2021.

