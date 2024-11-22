Dear spaza shop owner, here are nine steps to register your business

Seven days have passed since President Cyril Ramaphosa issued a notice to spaza shops across the country to register for a traders' permit. Spaza shop owners have until December 13, 2024, to register.

The move is part of government's move to arrest the issue of food-borne illnesses that have claimed the lives of at least 23 children in different provinces including Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal. Ramaphosa added that police and other law enforcement agencies would be required to investigate, arrest and prosecute offenders. This will involve close cooperation with all registered manufacturers and suppliers. Since Ramaphosa's speech, the justice minister said the disaster centre has classified food-borne illnesses as a National Disaster under the National Disaster Act.

Here’s a guide to registering your spaza shop: Registration for trading permits for spaza shop owners and vendors is done in municipality offices or designated sites that the municipalities will communicate to residents. All spaza shop owners and vendors must register with their respective municipalities from November 15 to December 13, 2024. Application forms for registration or permits to conduct business can be accessed physically at the municipal offices or on the municipality website. The completed application form should only be received by the municipal manager or a delegated official within a municipality. The completed permit application should contain the business owner's full name, surname, gender, and disability status. Other details that must be included in the application for a trading permit are: The identity number of the business owner. The physical and postal address of the business concerned location where the business will be operated. The description of the goods or services that the business will be selling or providing to the community. The citizenship status of the applicants. The passport number, section 22 asylum seeker permit, section 24 refugee permit, and a valid visa allowing foreign nationals to be in the Republic to work or conduct business. Furthermore, the applicant must provide an affidavit stating that he/she is not engaged in the trade of illegal goods, as defined in this by-law and that his/her business will operate according to the applicable norms and standards.