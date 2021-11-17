Decomposed body found on the banks of Umgeni River, Durban

Durban – Police have opened an inquest after the decomposed body of a man was found on the banks of the Umgeni River on Tuesday afternoon. According to Kyle van Reenen from Emer-G-Med, a pedestrian alerted emergency services about the body.

“Closer inspection confirmed it to be a male approximately 30-years-old. Paramedics assessed the man and confirmed him to be dead,” he said. Van Reenen said the person could have sustained a stab wound. Police spokesperson, Colonel Thembeka Mbele, said police received a report of a dead body at the Umgeni River on the Corner of Riverside Road and Soofie Saheb, Durban North and proceeded to the scene.