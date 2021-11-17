Decomposed body found on the banks of Umgeni River, Durban
Durban – Police have opened an inquest after the decomposed body of a man was found on the banks of the Umgeni River on Tuesday afternoon.
According to Kyle van Reenen from Emer-G-Med, a pedestrian alerted emergency services about the body.
“Closer inspection confirmed it to be a male approximately 30-years-old. Paramedics assessed the man and confirmed him to be dead,” he said.
Van Reenen said the person could have sustained a stab wound.
Police spokesperson, Colonel Thembeka Mbele, said police received a report of a dead body at the Umgeni River on the Corner of Riverside Road and Soofie Saheb, Durban North and proceeded to the scene.
“On arrival they found the decomposed body of an unknown man who was lying on the river bank. A case of inquest was opened at Durban North SAPS for further investigations,” she said.
IOL