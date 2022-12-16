Delay in registration at Nasrec ahead of 55th ANC Elective Conference

Some non-voting delegates are still waiting to retrieve their full registration after having spent the night outside the venue to register for the 55th ANC National Elective Conference, which is set to begin this morning. The conference, in which the party will choose its next leadership to take the party forward, is set to take place from Friday until December 20th.

Story continues below Advertisement

Over 4 500 delegates are expected to descend to Nasrec or what is set to be an intense battle to the top of the ANC. One of the delegates, speaking to eNCA at around 7.30am, said he arrived from the Eastern Cape on Thursday morning. He said he was forced to spend the night in his car overnight as he waited for registration to move along. “What I saw yesterday ...there were technical issues during the registration process. It was chaotic yesterday, very chaotic,” the non-voting delegate said.

Another delegate said when he arrived, there were some glitches due to load shedding and unplanned power outages in the area that resulted in a delay in registration. He said that while they arrived on Thursday morning and still had not been registered by Friday morning, their spirits were still high, and they expected all to be sorted soon. Delegates are anxiously waiting for their accreditation texts as it will be their ticket into the plenary sessions set to take place over the next five days.

Story continues below Advertisement

The conference will kick off with a Political Report, which will be tabled by the party’s current president, Cyril Ramaphosa, on Friday morning. The ultimate question that remains is who will close the 55th conference as ANC’s new leader. Decisions made at the ANC’s elective conference - held every five years - include plenary and commission sessions that take place throughout the conference. New and amended policies of the ANC are considered and adopted at this conference.

Story continues below Advertisement