Delivery driver killed in Umhlanga crash

The driver of the motorbike, a 34-year-old man, sustained critical injuries following the crash on Umhlanga Rocks Drive.

Durban - A delivery driver was killed in a crash on Umhlanga Rocks Drive on Monday.

According to Kyle Van Reenen of Emer-G-Med, the crash occurred between a light motor vehicle and the motorbike.

“Several advanced life support intervention methods were used in attempt to stabilise the patient, however, the man went into a state of cardiac arrest.

“Extensive cardiopulmonary resuscitation efforts were made by emergency care practitioners, but they were unable to save the man and he was declared dead on the scene,” said Van Reenen.