Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Monday, May 23, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

Delivery driver killed in Umhlanga crash

A 34-year-old delivery driver was killed in a crash on Umhlanga Rocks Drive on Monday. Picture: Emer-G-Med

A 34-year-old delivery driver was killed in a crash on Umhlanga Rocks Drive on Monday. Picture: Emer-G-Med

Published 55m ago

Share

Durban - A delivery driver was killed in a crash on Umhlanga Rocks Drive on Monday.

The driver of the motorbike, a 34-year-old man, sustained critical injuries following the crash on Umhlanga Rocks Drive.

Story continues below Advertisement

According to Kyle Van Reenen of Emer-G-Med, the crash occurred between a light motor vehicle and the motorbike.

“Several advanced life support intervention methods were used in attempt to stabilise the patient, however, the man went into a state of cardiac arrest.

“Extensive cardiopulmonary resuscitation efforts were made by emergency care practitioners, but they were unable to save the man and he was declared dead on the scene,” said Van Reenen.

More on this

Van Reenen said traffic in the area was severely affected, as the roadway was closed to allow emergency personnel space to work.

He said the driver of the light motor vehicle did not sustain any injuries.

Story continues below Advertisement

IOL

Related Topics:

SAPSKwaZulu-NatalRoad Accidents

Share

Recent stories by:

Jolene Marriah-Maharaj