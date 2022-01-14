Delmas Plaza robbed of cigarettes and cellphones by group travelling in a VW Polo

PRETORIA – Police in Mpumalanga responded swiftly to a business robbery and arrested a person who was part of a group that had robbed Super Saver Supermarket at Delmas Plaza of goods including cellphones and cartons of cigarettes. “According to the police report, four armed men entered the store, pointed at the owner with firearms and demanded the keys to the till where they took an undisclosed amount of money. They then proceeded to the back of the store and stole a laptop, five cellphones as well as 58 cartons of cigarettes and fled in a white VW Polo,” said SAPS spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala.

“Police were alerted about the incident and responded swiftly. They caught up with the said vehicle and managed to arrest one suspect while the others escaped on foot.” The SAPS in Mpumalanga has requested community members with information about the whereabouts of the remaining suspects, to immediately contact Sergeant Titus Mthimunye on 013 668 2300/1 or call the Crime Stop number on 08600 10111. “Alternatively, members of the public can send information via MYSapsApp. All received information will be treated as confidential and callers may opt to remain anonymous,” Mohlala said.

POLICE are seeking information on a group of people who robbed a shop at Delmas Plaza of cigarettes and cellphones. Photo: Supplied/SAPS Earlier this week, seven people were arrested by the SAPS in Mpumalanga while they were allegedly on a mission to commit a business robbery at a furniture store in KwaMhlanga. Mohlala said the seven suspects, aged between 32 and 47, were nabbed on Sunday afternoon at Phola Mall in KwaMhlanga. “According to the (SAPS) report, police received information about a possible business robbery that was allegedly planned to be carried out at a furniture business. Police acted with speed to prevent that from happening,” Mohlala said.

“They (police officers from KwaMhlanga crime intelligence and members of Siyabuswa visible policing unit) co-ordinated their resources and went out looking for the suspects. They then spotted two vehicles, a Toyota Etios with false registration number plates and a VW Kombi with seven suspects who were apparently armed.” A shoot-out between the suspects and police ensued, and two of the assailants were shot and injured. “The seven were then arrested and the astute members recovered a pistol with ammunition from them. The injured suspects were taken to hospital for medical treatment where one was discharged and another is still recovering under police guard,” Mohlala said.