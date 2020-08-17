Department of Social Development sets aside R105m for fight against gender-based violence

Durban - The South African Department of Social Development (DSD) has allocated more than R100 million in financial assistance to organisations combating gender-based violence (GBV) across the country. The funds, which have been made available through the Criminal Assets Recovery Account (CARA), will be used to implement pillar 4 of the National Strategic Plan on GBV, which includes response, care, support and healing. Minister Lindiwe Zulu said the funds will be available for 24 months. Speaking during an executive council virtual meeting on Friday, Zulu said R95m will be set aside for direct financial support to organisations. The remaining R5m will be used for mentoring and coaching of emerging civil society organisations (CSOs) in the social development sector.

“The first tranche of R45 million has already been transferred for the implementation of services to victims and survivors of gender-based violence and femicide, focusing on family strengthening, social crime prevention, social behaviour change and welfare services.

“To date, a total of 170 contracts have been signed and the first payment has been transferred to 131 organisations to the value of R17.4 million. An additional R17.4 million has been committed as the second phase of payment for the contracted organisations. The process of contracting the remaining 142 CSOs is currently under way,” said the minister.

Zulu said the DSD plans to move the GBV command centre to a new site in Salvokop, Pretoria. The premises were donated by the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure.

“We are all living through challenging times, but we want to remind women and girls not to suffer in silence. The gender-based violence command centre provides round-the-clock support services,” Zulu said.

Meanwhile, law enforcement agencies in the KwaZulu-Natal province have been working continuously to bring a suspected serial rapist/murderer to book.

On Monday, Minister of Police Bheki Cele will give an update on the murders which have occurred in the Mtwalume area on the South Coast.

Since April, the bodies of six women have been found in the area, with the latest body being discovered in a bush in Mtwalume by a community member.

While the matter is being investigated by the South African Police Service, community members say it is the work of a serial rapist.

African News Agency