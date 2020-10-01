Despite 1 745 new Covid-19 cases, SA’s recovery rate remains at 90%

Durban - Despite an increase in Covid-19 cases in SA, the country's recovery rate has remained steady at 90% for most of this week. On Thursday, the Health Ministry announced that the country's cumulative number of detected Covid-19 cases had increased by 1 745 to 676 084. "Regrettably, we report 132 more Covid-19-related deaths: 41 from Mpumalanga, 49 from KwaZulu-Natal, 8 from Gauteng, 7 from North West, 7 from Northern Cape, 6 from Western Cape and 14 from the Free State. This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 16 866," said National Health Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize, He said the recoveries now stand at 609 854 which translates to a recovery rate of 90%.

"The cumulative number of tests conducted to date is 4 209 049 with 21 132 new tests conducted since the last report," Mkhize said.

Meanwhile, Madrid will become the first European capital to go back into lockdown in coming days after the region's leader reluctantly agreed on Thursday to obey a central government order to ban non-essential travel to and from the Spanish capital, while Germany lifted its blanket warning against travelling to all countries outside the European Union early on Thursday however, little is likely to change for most travellers under the new regulation.

The cautious reopening, agreed by the German cabinet three weeks ago, comes as Europe faces an uptick in Covid-19 cases, with many warning the continent is on the cusp of a second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

IOL