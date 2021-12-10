Did you purchase a Lotto ticket from Oudtshoorn, Western Cape? You may be R14m richer

Durban: The National Lottery Ithuba said it was searching for the winner of the Lotto Plus 2 from Tuesday night’s draw. According to Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza, the person has won an estimated R14 million in the December 8 draw.

Ithuba said the winning ticket was purchased in Bridgton, Oudtshoorn, Western Cape. The winner spent R80, opting to manually select the winning numbers. The winning numbers were 08, 28, 31, 37, 51, 52 and bonus ball 05.

“We urge our players to check their tickets and to visit the Ithuba’s regional office should they have the matching winning numbers.” This week an Alberton man bagged the R63m Lotto jackpot from the December 4 draw. The winner spent R100 on the ticket using a quick-pick selection.