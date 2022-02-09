Diligent cop puts away unrepentant rapist for two life terms plus 23 years in jail

Pretoria - The Musina Regional Court has sentenced a 30-year-old Limpopo rapist, Livhuwani Christopher Tshilande to two life terms in jail after finding him guilty of raping two women in 2016 and 2017. Limpopo SAPS spokesperson, Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said in 2016, Tshilande raped and robbed a 28-year-old woman in Mutele village.

Detective Sergeant Mulalo Yvonne Manyuwa of the Musina family violence, child protection and sexual offences (FCS) unit has been hailed for a thorough investigation which secured the sentencing of rapist Livhuwani Christopher Tshilande [pictured]. Picture: Supplied/SAPS “The trial court found that the accused met the victim, aged 28, walking alone at Mutele village on April 30, 2016 at about 9pm and threatened her before he dragged her into the nearby bushes and raped her. He also robbed her of a cellphone. “In other incident that occurred at Tshivaloni village on May 21, 2017 at about 3am, a 29-year-old woman was also approached by the accused who raped her on the street. He further followed the victim to her house, broke in and again raped her,” said Mojapelo. Both cases were reported to the SAPS, and assigned to Detective Sergeant Mulalo Yvonne Manyuwa of the Musina family violence, child protection and sexual offences (FCS) unit for further investigations.

“Thorough police investigations positively linked a 30 year-old man, Livhuwani Christopher Tshilande with the two rape cases. He was then arrested and charged with two counts of rape, robbery and house robbery with intention to rape. “He was found guilty on all the charges and finally sentenced to two life imprisonment terms for two counts of rape, and 23 years for robbery and house breaking with intention to rape,” said Mojapelo. Meanwhile, provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe has welcomed the lengthy jail term handed down by the court.