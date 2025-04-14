Dinokeng Game Reserve: A catalyst for job creation in Tshwane

The Dinokeng Game Reserve has been hailed for boosting economic growth in Hammanskraal and job creation through a successful public-private partnership that has benefited at least five Small Medium Micro Enterprises (SMMEs) since its inception nearly 25 years ago and formalisation in 2011. Located in the City of Tshwane, Dinokeng is Gauteng's sole Big 5 game reserve, according to MMC for Economic Development and Spatial Planning, Sarah Mabotsa.

She said: “It is the only Big 5 game reserve in the world located inside of a city. Its location within the City of Tshwane means that our residents, as well as visitors can easily visit and experience this amazing wildlife.” She praised the game reserve for being a key driver of inclusive economic growth in the township, employing between 800 to 1,000 people in its lodges. Mabotsa, who visited the game reserve recently, said: “Hundreds of people are employed in the park’s lodges, but people are also creating jobs for themselves. The SMMEs linked to the park are stimulating the economy of the Hammanskraal region and providing jobs for its residents.”

The SMMEs located just outside the game reserve gate, include Smart Farm, New Heights Laundry, Dinokasi Bees and Honey and the D'Nokasi Crafters. The Smart Farm was bought by the Inqaba Biotec, based in Muckleneuk, to uplift the Hammanskraal community as part of its corporate social investment initiative. The farm, which supplies high-value crops to Heineken, has trained and employed at least 30 people from the region.

It also supplies sweetcorn and green beans to McCain, and has partnered with Tshwane University of Technology to provide agricultural students with hands-on experience, mentored by farm staff as part of their experiential learning. New Heights Laundry, located near Dinokeng's Ndlovu Gate, provides laundry services, including washing, ironing, and cleaning, to lodges and businesses within the game reserve. At Dinokeng's Tau Gate, Dinokasi Bees and Honey, a youth-owned cooperative, produces raw organic honey and pollen, and offers bee removal services.